GP in Goseong to Become Cultural Property

Photo : YONHAP News

A guard post(GP) along the inter-Korean border is set to become a registered cultural property for the first time ever.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Monday that it issued an advance notice of the registration for the GP in Goseong, Gangwon Province which is the first GP that South Korea installed after the Korean War Armistice agreement of 1953.The GP was initially set to be removed in line with the inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19th of last year. However, the two Koreas decided to preserve the Goseong GP in consideration of its historical significance.In February, the Cultural Heritage Administration conducted an on-site inspection to determine the historical value of the GP. Experts who took part in the inspection concluded that the GP is a structure that demonstrates the tension and ambiance of the Cold War.The cultural agency plans to gather opinions from all levels of society for 30 days before finalizing the registration of the GP as a cultural property.