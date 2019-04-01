Pres. Moon Says Major Shift Has Begun with 5G

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says a major transition has begun in South Korea as the country has succeeded in commercializing fifth-generation(5G) network services for the first time in the world.Moon made the remark on Monday during an event where the government unveiled its strategies regarding 5G.The president said 5G-based industries will provide new opportunities for youth and serve as a chance for the nation to witness a “second venture boom.”Moon said the government's key goals will include occupying 15 percent of the world's 5G market by 2026, creating 600-thousand jobs and hitting 73 billion dollars in related exports.He added that the government will aim to promptly establish a 5G network across the nation by 2022 through investment with the private sector totaling around 30 trillion won. The president vowed to foster new industries and services based on 5G, including next-generation smartphones, robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and smart cities.