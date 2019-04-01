Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Sports

S. Korean Golfer Ko Jin-young Wins ANA Inspiration

Write: 2019-04-08 13:50:04Update: 2019-04-08 13:54:27

S. Korean Golfer Ko Jin-young Wins ANA Inspiration

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young has won the ANA Inspiration, the first major championship of the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a two-under-par-70 in the final round at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California on Sunday.

She finished at 10-under-278 with a three stroke lead over compatriot Lee Mi-hyang. 

The feat marked Ko’s first major title and second victory in three weeks earning her 450-thousand dollars in prize money. 

Ko took the customary winner's leap into Poppie's Pond with her caddie, David Brooker by her side. 
List

Editor's Pick