S. Korean Golfer Ko Jin-young Wins ANA Inspiration

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young has won the ANA Inspiration, the first major championship of the LPGA Tour.Ko shot a two-under-par-70 in the final round at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California on Sunday.She finished at 10-under-278 with a three stroke lead over compatriot Lee Mi-hyang.The feat marked Ko’s first major title and second victory in three weeks earning her 450-thousand dollars in prize money.Ko took the customary winner's leap into Poppie's Pond with her caddie, David Brooker by her side.