Nearly 500 Homes Destroyed, 700 People Displaced from Gangwon Fires

The South Korean government has announced that as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 479 homes were destroyed in last week's massive mountain fires in eastern Gangwon Province.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, 335 houses were burnt down in Goseong, 72 in Gangneung, 60 in Sokcho and 12 in Donghae.The reported damage also includes 195 warehouses, 60 agricultural facilities, 434 units of agricultural equipment and 42-thousand livestock.More than 700 residents remain displaced and have taken temporary shelter at community centers, schools and other public facilities.Meanwhile, the country's mobile carriers have nearly completed the restoration of base stations and Internet lines in the region.