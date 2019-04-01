Events to be Held in Shanghai to Mark Centennial of Korean Provisional Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Various ceremonies will be held this week in Shanghai to commemorate the centennial of the establishment of the Korean provisional government in China during Japanese colonial rule.The South Korean Consulate General in Shanghai held a ceremony on Monday to kick off celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Korean provisional government.Through this Friday, events will be held to reflect on the historical significance of the centennial and to renew pledges to bring about peace in Northeast Asia.One of the events will be held Thursday at the Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao with the participation of 600 people, including descendants of independence fighters, government officials, lawmakers and members of the Korean community in China.There will also be an exhibition of Korea’s independence movements, a concert, a Korean food fair and a South Korea-China academic symposium.