Moon Appoints Minister Nominees Despite Opposition Objections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in pushed ahead with the appointment of two minister nominees who faced strong objections from the main opposition party.The presidential office said on Monday that Moon appointed Park Young-sun as the new small and medium-sized enterprises minister and Kim Yeon-chul as the new unification minister during a ceremony.The three ministers of the interior, culture and fisheries who were inaugurated last week were also formally appointed at the ceremony.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has twice refused to adopt confirmation hearing reports for Park and Kim, citing their ethical lapses and political views.Although parliamentary approval is not required for the appointment of new ministers, pushing ahead without the hearing reports often leads to political strife.Moon, who had withdrawn his nomination for the new science minister and accepted the voluntary withdrawal of his land minister nominee over ethical lapses, requested parliamentary consent for the two remaining nominees for the second time last Tuesday.Moon said during Monday's ceremony that he hopes the new ministers will show their administrative and policy capabilities since they have gone through tough confirmation hearings.The new ministers are expected to attend their first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Park and Kim's appointments have raised the number of minister-level nominees who were named without confirmation reports during the Moon administration to eleven.