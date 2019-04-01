Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.04%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up point-99 point, or point-04 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-210-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, edging up point-21 point, or point-03 percent, to close at 751-point-92.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-144-point-seven won.