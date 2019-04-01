Employment Insurance Policyholders Rise at Fastest Pace in 7 Years

Photo : KBS News

The number of people covered by employment insurance in South Korea rose by 526-thousand in March year-on-year, marking the steepest increase in over seven years since early 2012.According to data on labor market trends released by the Employment and Labor Ministry on Monday, about 13-point-five million people were covered by state-run employment insurance as of last month, up four-point-one percentage points from a year ago.The surge was attributed to a sharp rise in women and service sector employees among new policyholders.In a related trend, the amount of unemployment allowances paid out to jobseekers also posted a record high of 639-point-seven billion won last month, breaking the previous monthly record of 625 billion won set in January.