Top Office Reiterates Envoy Dispatch to N. Korea under Review

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has reiterated that it is reviewing the possibility of dispatching a special envoy to North Korea.During a Monday briefing, deputy presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung was asked whether President Moon Jae-in plans to send an envoy to Pyongyang after he returns from his U.S. trip.Ko pointed out that National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong already said the issue was under review and refused to elaborate further.In regards to the South Korea-U.S. summit this week, the spokeswoman said conversations between the two leaders will be most important.She added that second vice chief of the National Security Office Kim Hyun-chong will soon offer more details on the president's itinerary for his summit in Washington.Last week, Moon's national security adviser Chung told parliament that an envoy dispatch to the North was under consideration.When asked whether it could take place before the Seoul-Washington summit scheduled for Thursday, Chung simply said various options were being reviewed.