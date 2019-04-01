Moon to Visit Three Central Asian Nations from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on an eight-day tour of three Central Asian countries next Tuesday.The state visits to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will take place from April 16th to the 23rd.The presidential office made the announcement on Monday, saying the three nations are important partners in South Korea's New Northern Policy initiative.In Turkmenistan, President Moon will hold summit talks with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and discuss practical efforts for cooperation and mutual prosperity.Moon will head to Uzbekistan next Thursday for a four-day visit where he will discuss upgrading the two countries' strategic partnership with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.On the last leg of his tour in Kazakhstan, Moon will hold summit talks with newly inaugurated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss ways to promote trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with the new Kazak government.