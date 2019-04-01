Opposition Parties Denounce Moon's Cabinet Appointments

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties have heavily criticized President Moon Jae-in's appointments of controversial unification and SME ministers.As it became clear that Moon was going to push ahead with his Cabinet picks, Liberty Korea Party chief Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Monday morning the main opposition will not tolerate the move.Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu also criticized the president for disregarding parliament.The minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace said the top office still needs to shed light on allegations of wrongdoing by the newly-appointed ministers while the Justice Party said the appointments were unavoidable.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, vowed to take stern action against what it called the main opposition party's defamation and spreading of false information about the nominees.