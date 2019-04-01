S. Korea's Constitutional Court to Rule on Antiabortion Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The constitutionality of South Korea’s antiabortion law will be decided this week.The Constitutional Court revealed on Monday that it will deliver a verdict Thursday on a petition that claims the law infringes on women’s rights to self-determination on Thursday.The petition was filed in 2017 by a local obstetrician who was indicted for performing an abortion in 2013.Under Article 269 of the Criminal Act, women can face up to one year in prison or two-million won in fine if caught having an abortion. Doctors who assist abortions can also be punished according to Article 270 of the same law and face a maximum two-year prison sentence.According to the local legal community, there is high likelihood the law will be ruled unconstitutional this time. The Constitutional Court last upheld the abortion ban in 2012 with a total of eight judges on the bench at the time evenly split.If at least six out of nine judges rule against the abortion ban it will be declared unconstitutional.