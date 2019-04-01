Parties Fail to Agree on Timetable for April Extra Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The speaker of the National Assembly and the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties held talks on Monday but failed to agree on a timetable for the Assembly's extraordinary session in April.The five floor leaders held a meeting chaired by Speaker Moon Hee-sang and discussed schedules for parliamentary proceedings but could only confirm their differences.A parliamentary official said the five parties will have their chief deputy floor leaders take charge of discussions to agree on a timeline.During a subsequent closed-door lunch meeting, the parties also discussed the need to improve the system of parliamentary confirmation hearings for appointed officials.Speaker Moon urged the presidential office for more thorough vetting of candidates' integrity and called on lawmakers to focus on verifying policy credentials.The speaker added institutional revisions are necessary to exclude candidates from being appointed to public office when parties fail to adopt confirmation hearing reports.