Gyeongbok Palace to Open at Night from April 26th

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeongbok Palace’s annual nighttime viewing event will begin later this month.According to the Cultural Heritage Administration, special nighttime viewings for this year will be held between April 26th and May fifth to coincide with the Royal Culture Festival.After the festival, the Joseon Dynasty palace in central Seoul will again open at night for the final two weeks of every month until the end of October.No nighttime viewing will be held in August while the Chuseok holiday in mid-September will have ones in addition to regular openings later in the month.Each day, up to four-thousand-500 visitors will be allowed into the palace at night, including 500 foreigners and 500 people dressed in the Korean traditional costume hanbok.The palace will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in June and July and from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for the rest of the months.