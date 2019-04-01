S. Korea Reshuffles 4-Star Generals

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff's operational headquarters has been nominated as the country’s new Army chief of staff.The Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday the latest reshuffle of general-level military officials, including Lieutenant General Suh Wook, who has been tapped to replace General Kim Yong-woo as the head of the Army.Vice JCS Chairman Lieutenant General Won In-choul was named as the Air Force chief of staff while Vice Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Choi Byung-hyuk was picked to assume the position of deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.The military also nominated Lieutenant General Nam Young-sin, the chief of the Defense Security Support Command, as the head of Ground Operations Command, and Major General Lee Seung-do, commander of the military readiness inspection group at the JCS, as the commandant of the Marine Corps.