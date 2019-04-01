Gov't Designates 22 Sites for Urban Renewal New Deal Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has designated more than 20 towns and cities across the country as new target areas for its “urban regeneration new deal program.”Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon presided over a special committee that decided on Monday to inject a total of one-point-four trillion won into the 22 areas, including Doksan-dong in Seoul and Suncheon City in South Jeolla Province, by 2023.The government said it will monitor real estate markets and warned the projects could be suspended or postponed if there is concern they could trigger speculative investments in the respective areas.Target beneficiary areas will be refurbished to accommodate social and housing infrastructure.Launched by the Moon Jae-in administration, the project had selected 167 areas as of the end of last year.