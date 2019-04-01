Seal of Provisional Parliament Donated by Last Speaker's Descendants

Photo : YONHAP News

The official seal used by the parliament of the Korean provisional government during Japan’s colonial rule has been donated by the descendants of its last speaker.According to the National Assembly, Speaker Moon Hee-sang received the seal on Monday on behalf of the incumbent parliament during a meeting in Seoul with the family of Hong Jin, who served as the last parliamentary speaker for the government-in-exile in Shanghai.The donation was made after Hong’s offspring residing in the U.S. promised to donate major relics from the provisional parliament during Speaker Moon’s visit to the country in February.Thanking the family, Speaker Moon said the seal is just as important as the seal of the state and vowed to keep and manage it well.Five of Hong's family members attended the donation ceremony, including the wife of his grandson, who was said to have left a will with instructions to donate the seal to their homeland.