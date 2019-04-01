S. Korea's FM Expects Meaningful Outcomes from Moon-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed hopes for the forthcoming South Korea-U.S. summit.Kang shared her thoughts in a meeting with reporters during her visit to Indonesia on Monday.Asked whether the two leaders can speak with one voice on key issues regarding North Korea, the minister said the two allies could not have come this far together without their coordination and the leaders’ wills.She said the South Korean and U.S. presidents will once again sit down to build momentum for dialogue between North Korea and the U.S., adding she expects their summit this week to produce meaningful results.The minister, however, declined to comment on what specific outcomes she anticipates, saying the summit should be held before she can talk in detail.President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday for their first summit since the breakdown of the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.