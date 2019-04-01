TV Personality Robert Holley in Police Custody for Alleged Drug Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Television personality Robert Holley has been arrested over suspected drug use.Holley, also known by his Korean name Ha-il, was arrested by police in western Seoul on Monday afternoon.He was transported from the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency to the Suwon Nambu Police Station and taken into custody.Ahead of his transfer at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Holley told reporters that he was sorry and had a heavy heart.Holley, who gave up his U.S. citizenship to become a Korean citizen in 1997, is accused of using methamphetamine purchased online at his home.He reportedly admitted to some of the allegations.