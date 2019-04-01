Gov't to Fully Sponsor High School Education from 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The presidential office, the Cabinet and ruling Democratic Party have agreed to provide free education for all high school students starting in 2021. The ruling bloc expects free education will ease the burden of educational expenses for low-income households and increase their disposable income.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Starting from this year's fall semester, high school seniors will no longer pay tuition. By 2021, high school education will become free for all students.Officials from the presidential office, the cabinet and ruling Democratic Party reached the decision on Tuesday to expand state educational sponsorship from elementary and middle schools to high schools.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae highlighted that free high school education is one of the top priority tasks for the Moon Jae-in government.[Sound bite: Minister of Education Yoo Eun-hae (Korean)]"While preparing for budgets that caused difficulties for previous governments, the Moon Jae-in administration had a principle in mind that the government should prove to be fulfilling its responsibilities [to carry out] its state tasks.""In consideration of the difficult financial concerns of the central government, provincial offices of education will share the cost burden."Two trillion won, or one-point-75 billion U.S. dollars, of funding will be needed every year when all high school students are not paying tuition.Under the proposed plan, the central government and regional education offices will jointly take on the burden of related costs until 2024.The free education plan is also expected to boost the sluggish economy, with an extra 130-thousand won, or around 114 dollars, saved per month for each high school student. Setting aside the possible increase of tax burden on affluent households, a family with one high school student can save one-point-58 million won per year on educational costs.Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo vowed to do his best to ensure the National Assembly passes relevant education bills.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.