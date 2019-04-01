510 Homes Damaged, 1,000 People Displaced by Gangwon Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

More damage has been discovered after a devastating fire that raged through eastern coastal regions was brought under control on Saturday.According to the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters under the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, over two-thousand-110 public and private facilities were destroyed in the Gangwon fire, up about 400 from the previous day's estimate.The destroyed buildings include 510 homes, 200 warehouses and about 140 agricultural facilities, some 700 agricultural machines and 137 public facilities.The number of people displaced by the fire increased to over one-thousand, including the 763 staying at emergency shelters.The fire, which started last Thursday in Goseong county, about 160 kilometers northeast of Seoul, spread quickly to neighboring cities and counties, and scorched 530 hectares of forestland.