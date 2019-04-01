Politics Top Court Upholds Prison Sentences for NIS Officials

The Supreme Court has upheld previous rulings for employees of the state spy agency accused of operating secret cyber teams to sway public opinion during the Lee Myung-bak government.



The top court said on Tuesday that it confirmed a ten-month jail sentence for a National Intelligence Service(NIS) official surnamed Jang for violating NIS law.



The court also upheld a seven-month jail sentence for another NIS official, identified by the surname Hwang.



The two officials were indicted for operating covert cyber teams and carrying out operations on the Internet to sway public opinion in the elections in favor of the government from 2009 to 2012 when the agency was headed by Won Sei-hoon.