Police Grill Officer Over Past Drug Charge of Dairy Company Scion

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have questioned a member of the police force who investigated past drug charges against Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday, it summoned an officer on Monday who worked at the Seoul Jongno Police Station when Hwang was booked on drug charges in 2015.Investigators grilled the officer, who was a member of the probe team, about whether Hwang was summoned for questioning and how she was referred to the prosecution with a no indictment recommendation.Hwang, who is suspected of selling zero-point-five grams of methamphetamine to a college student and also using the substance herself in September 2015, was never brought in for questioning at the time.Prosecutors dropped all the charges against Hwang after the police referred the case to the prosecution with a recommendation for no indictment.The latest questioning comes as Hwang allegedly told an acquaintance that her father and uncle have close ties to the police chief, raising suspicion her family may have pulled strings to exclude her from investigation.