Politics Floor Leaders to Visit China for Centennial of the Establishment of Provisional Gov't

Political leaders will visit China this week to attend a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean provisional government.



According to parliamentary officials on Tuesday, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and four opposition parties will embark on a four-day trip on Wednesday to visit Shanghai and Guangzhou.



The floor leaders will visit the Korean Cultural Center in Shanghai on Wednesday to attend a ceremony to mark the establishment of the provisional legislative body in 1919.



The following day they will join an event to mark the centennial of the provisional government.



On Friday, the leaders will travel to Guangzhou for meetings with Korean residents and business people. They will return home on Saturday after visiting LG Display's organic light-emitting diode panel plant in China.