Domestic S. Korea to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Gov't-in-Exile

South Korea will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean Provisional Government in China on Thursday evening.



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Tuesday announced its plans for the celebration, including a main event in Yeouido, Seoul.



Yeouido Park was chosen as the venue in commemoration of the 1945 landing of a transport aircraft carrying four Korean Liberation Army members on an airfield that used to be located on the Han River island.



The event will begin at 7:19 p.m., or 19:19 on the 24-hour clock, on Thursday to highlight the year 1919 when the government-in-exile was launched in Shanghai to fight against the Japanese colonial invasion.



About ten-thousand people, including government officials, former independence fighters, their families and other citizens, are expected to attend the ceremony.