PM Highlights Need for Central Gov't to Employ Firefighters

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has highlighted the effectiveness of a nationwide response to the recent Gangwon mountain fires and said that firefighters should be employed by the central government.At a ministerial meeting to discuss post-fire measures on Tuesday, Lee said turning firefighting positions into central government jobs is part of President Moon Jae-in's election campaign pledge and that a related bill is pending at the National Assembly.Lee mentioned that more than 200-thousand people have already filed a related petition on the presidential office Web site.Despite having to face life-threatening dangers in the line of duty, firefighters in South Korea often suffer from chronic shortages in manpower and safety gear with spending varying greatly among local governments.During the meeting, Lee also called for measures to ensure that Gangwon residents forced to evacuate from their homes are not inconvenienced and receive financial support for businesses that were affected.