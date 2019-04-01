Gov't Vows to Block Entrance of African Swine Fever into S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has urged the public’s cooperation to prevent African Swine Fever(ASF) from making its way into South Korea amid the fast spread of the disease in Asia.Agriculture Minister Lee Gae-ho released a joint statement on Tuesday with related agencies, including the foreign affairs, justice, defense, interior, environment and labor ministries.Lee said that ASF is a severe viral disease affecting pigs that is usually deadly. He added the spread of the disease could bring about serious national damage given that there is no vaccine against ASF, unlike foot-and-mouth disease.The minister urged the public to refrain from visiting cattle farms and areas in countries that have witnessed ASF cases, including China, Vietnam and Mongolia.He also called on the public to not bring in any livestock products when returning home from countries affected by ASF.In particular, Lee urged foreign workers in South Korea to not bring in any livestock goods via international mail or when returning from a trip to their home country.