Moon Pledges Inclusive Country before Centennial Aniv. of Gov't-in-Exile

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in released a message marking the centennial of the establishment of Korea’s provisional government one day ahead of his departure for a trip to the U.S. He vowed to create an innovative, inclusive nation as part of efforts to actively lay the foundation for a new century.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in says the establishment of the Korean government-in-exile 100 years ago is the root of the Republic of Korea.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]“Created by the March First Independence Movement, the provisional government accomplished its mission as the center of the fight against Japanese imperialism. The provisional government aimed to create a new country going beyond liberation and independence. From the Korean Empire to the Republic of Korea, the nation’s history as a democratic republic began with the provisional government.”The president chaired a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and addressed Thursday's centennial of the establishment of the provisional Korean government in China.While discussing the democratic and economic achievements of the past 100 years, Moon said his administration will now open a new century.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The national achievements made under the name of the Republic of Korea over the last 100 years must attain completion in the lives of the Korean people. The fruits of the blood and sweat of the people must all be returned to the people... We must lift off the shadows of economic inequality and polarization and move towards a society where all people are well off... "Moon said that his administration's vision for an "innovative and inclusive nation" is the answer.The South Korean president will be in Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the celebrations on Thursday.While noting that the two Koreas are moving towards peace on the Korean Peninsula, Moon said he will do his best for an early resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks to achieve denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.