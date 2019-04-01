Constitutional Court Justice Nominee Denies Having Ideological Bias

Photo : YONHAP News

Constitutional Court justice nominee Moon Hyung-bae has denied having an ideological bias, as suggested by some within the political community.At the start of his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Moon said he had joined a number of academic groups to guard himself from becoming idle and self-righteous, but that he never did so for ideological reasons.The nominee said he prides himself on making decisions as a judge solely based on the Constitution and the legal system, adding that he is prepared to devote himself to conducting fair trials free from the influence of outside forces, including his appointer.Moon's political impartiality was questioned after it was revealed that he had joined a number of groups that are considered to be made up of progressive-minded judges.During the hearing, rival parties clashed over President Moon Jae-in's appointments of ministers who faced strong objections from the opposition bloc a day before.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said it would be meaningless to carry on with confirmation hearings when the president pushes ahead with appointments without parliamentary approval, while the ruling Democratic Party has called for a resumption of the hearing.