Constitutional Court Justice Nominee Under Fire for Stock Trading

Photo : KBS

Constitutional Court justice nominee Lee Mi-sun has come under fire for how she ended up owning 600 million won in shares of a construction company which was involved in a compensation suit that she presided over.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won on Tuesday referred to a media report which said that Lee and her husband, who is a lawyer, were involved in the company's trials while holding its shares.Lee's husband reportedly had been handling the company's intellectual property case since 2017. The couple had purchased an additional seven-thousand shares before and after Lee's verdict.Accusing the nominee of being unethical, Na called on President Moon Jae-in to apologize for her nomination and for Moon's senior civil affairs secretary Cho Kuk to resign.The nominee denied the shares had any connection to the trials, claiming her husband handled stock transactions and that the undervalued shares were purchased based on media reports and public announcements.