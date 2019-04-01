Moon Addresses Centennial of Provisional Gov't Establishment

Photo : YONHAP News

Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said Korea’s provisional government was the root of South Korea and the driving force that made the nation what it is today.The president said the people had pushed for democracy in the nation, having led major movements such as the April 19th Revolution, the May 18th Gwangju Democratization Movement and the candlelight protests of 2016 and 2017.Moon cited that during the past 100 years, South Korea has become the world's eleventh largest economy and that its per capita income surpassed the 30-thousand-dollar mark.He raised issue with some criticizing such achievements, stressing that the nation will be able step toward a better future when there is a positive mindset.Moon said now is the time to integrate such achievements into people’s lives, noting that his government is leading the republic as it begins the next 100 years of its history.The president underlined his policy of creating an innovative, inclusive country, saying economic inequality and polarization must be resolved in order to usher in an era where the people are the owners of the country and can grow.