Economy Body of Late Hanjin Group Chairman Placed in California Memorial Park Before Transport to S. Korea

The body of late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho has been temporarily placed at a memorial park just outside the city of Los Angeles.



A convoy carrying Cho's wife and three children was spotted leaving the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California on Monday.



A representative at the cemetery confirmed to KBS that Cho's family had visited the facility.



The memorial park has reportedly begun the process of getting approval from U.S. health authorities to have Cho's body transported back to South Korea as early as Tuesday for his funeral.



Cho passed away at the age of 70 due to lung disease at a hospital in Los Angeles on early Monday Korea time.