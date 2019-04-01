Moon, Trump to Seek Ways to Revive Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-jong laid out President Moon Jae-in's schedule for his three-day visit to Washington during a briefing Tuesday.Starting around noon on Thursday, Washington time, President Moon will begin two hours of meetings with his counterpart, U.S. President Donald Trump, including a one-on-one conversation and working lunch accompanied by the two leaders’ advisers.Prior to his summit with Trump, Moon will spend the morning in a series of meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.The national security official said the meeting with Trump reflects a common understanding that bilateral cooperation is important to preserve the momentum of dialogue following February’s summit between the U.S. president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.He added that the meeting would be an opportunity for the two leaders to search for ways to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula using a continued top-down approach.