LKP Calls On Moon to Apologize, Pres. Secretary to Resign Over Cabinet Appointments

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) held an emergency meeting in front of the presidential office on Tuesday to call on President Moon Jae-in to apologize and for his senior civil affairs secretary Cho Kuk to step down over what it called failed personnel verification and lax discipline.This comes after Moon pushed ahead on Monday with the appointment of two ministers despite the nominees facing strong objections from the opposition bloc.Accusing the president of engaging in inflexible politics and destroying parliamentarism, the LKP said the presidential office's internal disciplinary inspection process is no longer credible and questioned whether the top office has given up on conducting personnel verification.The LKP vowed for a two-track approach to hold the government and ruling party accountable for the latest appointments, while continuing to participate in parliamentary activities as a responsible opposition party.Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Hong Young-pyo said that his party is dumbfounded by the LKP's refusal to abide by confirmation hearing-related laws and attempts to prevent ministerial appointments by distributing false information.