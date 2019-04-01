N. Korea Blames S. Korea for Revealing Joint Railway, Roads Survey

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean propaganda media outlet has blamed Seoul for disclosing the results of a joint survey on the country’s railways and roads.In an article on Tuesday, the North Korean Web site "Uriminjokkiri" accused the South of lacking common sense and having no respect for their partner.It also claimed that Seoul misused Pyongyang’s sincerity and goodwill, warning it will pay the price for such an act. The outlet said if the South is interested in cooperation with the North, it should take issue with Washington for getting in the way of inter-Korean relations.Late last month, the South’s Unification Ministry announced the results of its joint surveys with the North last year, in which major sections of the North’s main railway lines and roads were shown to have deteriorated significantly enough to cause impediments to their operations.