Kim Jong-un May Become N. Korea's Constitutional Head of State

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s new ambassador to Finland has delivered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s greetings to the European country's top leader, raising speculation about Kim’s possible self-promotion to the North’s constitutional head of state.According to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, Ri Won-guk presented his credentials to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki on Tuesday and delivered Kim’s greetings.The newspaper said Niinisto thanked Ri and asked him to return his greetings to Kim, expressing hope the North would bear fruit in every field, including the economy.Until recently, newly appointed North Korean ambassadors delivered greetings by both Kim and the North’s constitutional head of state and the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam, when they presented credentials to the leaders of host countries.As head of the presidium, Kim Yong-nam is usually called the "nominal head of state" of the communist country with supreme power concentrated on Kim Jong-un.There's speculation Kim Jong-un may assume the title of the head of state during the upcoming session of the North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday.