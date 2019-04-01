New Japanese Banknote to Feature Image of Controversial Figure

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has announced plans to issue a new banknote that features a Japanese historical figure who was at the vanguard of economic exploitation of Korea during the colonial era.Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso held a news conference Tuesday and unveiled the design of several new bills. The ten-thousand-yen bill will include the image of Meiji-and Taisho-era industrialist Eiichi Shibusawa.Shibusawa is considered by many to be a symbolic figure of the economic plundering of the Korean Peninsula.He also headed the Keijo Electric Company, the predecessor of South Korea's current state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation. Eiichi's image was also used on Japanese banknotes issued around the turn of the 20th century.Some observers speculate that Tokyo's latest move to showcase a key figure from the Imperial Japan era reflects the Shinzo Abe administration's historical revisionist stance that denies or whitewashes the country's past wrongdoings.The ten-thousand-yen bill is worth about 100-thousand Korean won and is the highest denomination among Japanese monetary bills.