S. Korea, Indonesia Discuss Cooperation on Defense Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Indonesia have held annual talks to further their cooperation in the defense industry.According to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), the eighth joint defense cooperation committee meeting was held for two days through Tuesday at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The two sides discussed the mutual recognition of each other's airworthiness certification system, a measure that will help South Korea export its fighter jets to Indonesia.They also discussed a program to exchange scientists on various research projects.The two countries have held vice minister-level talks on defense ministry cooperation every year since 2012.