N. Korean Defectors Group to Send Anti-Pyongyang Leaflets across DMZ

A group of North Korean defectors plans to fly anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the inter-Korean border this month.Park Sang-hak, president of the organization called Fighters for a Free North Korea, said Tuesday that it's been nearly a year since the North's leader Kim Jong-un declared he would give up nuclear weapons.But Park said the promise has yet to be realized and the North is mocking the international community.The leaflets criticize the hereditary succession of Pyongyang's dictatorial regime and contend that Kim Jong-un was behind the assassination of his half brother Kim Jong-nam.If the group sends the leaflets as planned, it will be the first large-scale anti-North Korea leaflet campaign this year.In a related development, four members of the Fighters for a Free North Korea are known to have visited the North Korean embassy in Spain on April sixth and threw some one-thousand leaflets over the embassy wall and around the embassy mailbox.