Pres. Office: Moon, Trump to Discuss Road Map to Denuclearize N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the road map for the complete denuclearization of North Korea when they meet at the White House on Thursday, local time.A presidential official told reporters Tuesday that South Korea and the U.S. are completely in sync regarding the final destination of denuclearization and the necessity of a related road map.The official said the leaders will have in-depth discussions on methodologies for denuclearization, adding a top-down approach should remain in place alongside sanctions on the North.Asked whether Seoul will send a special envoy to Pyongyang or hold another inter-Korean summit following the Moon-Trump summit, the official said both Pyongyang and Washington trust Moon, expecting the South to once again play a role to facilitate denuclearization talks.The Moon-Trump summit will be their first since the breakdown of the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.