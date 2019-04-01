Pres. Office: Moon, Trump to Discuss Road Map to Denuclearize N. Korea

South Korea’s presidential office says President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the road map for the complete denuclearization of North Korea when they meet at the White House on Thursday, local time.
A presidential official told reporters Tuesday that South Korea and the U.S. are completely in sync regarding the final destination of denuclearization and the necessity of a related road map.
The official said the leaders will have in-depth discussions on methodologies for denuclearization, adding a top-down approach should remain in place alongside sanctions on the North.
Asked whether Seoul will send a special envoy to Pyongyang or hold another inter-Korean summit following the Moon-Trump summit, the official said both Pyongyang and Washington trust Moon, expecting the South to once again play a role to facilitate denuclearization talks.
The Moon-Trump summit will be their first since the breakdown of the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.