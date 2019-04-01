Top Office Denies Media Report Involving Head of Security Service

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has denied media allegations that Ju Young-hoon, head of the presidential security service, ordered one of his employees to help with his personal household chores.But the top office said it is looking into the case to get the facts straight.It said that Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min has ordered the office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs to look into the allegations and that a formal inspection will be launched, if necessary.Local newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported earlier that an employee of the facility maintenance team at the presidential security service has been doing laundry, cleaning and other chores at Ju's official residence since the latter half of 2017.The report said Ju's family even asked this person to cook for them, which the employee declined to do.The individual quit the security service last month after relocating outside of Seoul.