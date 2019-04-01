Foreign Ministry Vows Appropriate Actions over Recent Diplomatic Mistakes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it's looking into recent gaffes by its officials and will take appropriate steps depending on results.A senior ministry official said on Tuesday that a manager-level official was already dismissed after a crumpled South Korean flag was displayed during last week's inaugural vice foreign minister-level talks between South Korea and Spain in Seoul.The official said additional disciplinary measures will follow after a probe is over.The ministry also faced public criticism after misspelling Baltic as Balkan in a press release last month and the Czech Republic as Czechoslovakia on its official social media account in November when President Moon Jae-in visited the country.Asked whether any senior official will be disciplined for the blunders, the official said it's difficult to predict in advance, adding measures will be taken in accordance with the severity of the mistakes.Earlier, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha warned of disciplinary actions over mistakes stemming from a lack of professionalism.