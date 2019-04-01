PM Lee Promises Solution to Compensate Gangwon Wildfire Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has vowed to find a more realistic solution on the issue of compensation for those affected by recent massive wildfires in South Korea's eastern Gangwon Province.Lee gave the assurance Tuesday at a meeting with a group of wildfire victims residing in a makeshift shelter in Sokcho.Under the current law, the government’s financial assistance for those left homeless by a natural disaster cannot exceed 13 million won per household.Lee said he knows the amount is insufficient, adding related government ministries are working together to find a solution.However, he cautioned against the issue becoming too politicized, saying it could deepen the victims’ distress.Lee said all victims will be moved from makeshift shelters to temporary residences before efforts are made to rebuild their destroyed homes.