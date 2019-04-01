IMF Keeps S. Korea's Growth Outlook for 2019 at 2.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has kept its economic growth outlook for South Korea this year unchanged at two-point-six percent.In its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the IMF forecast the Korean economy will grow two-point-eight percent next year.Meanwhile, the IMF slashed its growth outlook for the global economy this year to three-point-three percent from its previous forecast of three-point-seven percent in October. It maintained its growth outlook for next year at three-point-six percent.The steady outlook for South Korea follows recent cuts to the country's growth projections for this year by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Standard and Poor's and Moody's.