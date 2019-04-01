Son Heung-min Scores Winner in Champions League Quarterfinals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored the winning goal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.Son scored the lone goal in the second half against Manchester City at Tottenham's new stadium in London, helping his team to a 1-0 win.It was Son's second tally in the Champions League since he scored against Borussia Dortmund on February 14th. It's also his first goal in the Champions League quarterfinals and 18th goal of the season across all competitions.Tottenham will face Manchester City for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next Thursday.