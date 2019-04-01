S. Korea's Job Growth Posts 250,000 in March

South Korea's job growth posted over 200-thousand for the second straight month, while the employment rate hit a record high last month.
According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 26-point-eight million in March, up 250-thousand from a year earlier.
The on-year job growth marked 263-thousand in February after 12 months of slow growth. After adding just 104-thousand new jobs in February of last year, job growth was in a slump until January when the economy added 19-thousand jobs.
The employment rate, referring to the proportion of employed working-age adults, reached 60-point-four percent in March, marking the highest ever figure for the month since the statistics agency started to compile related data in 1983.
The number of jobless people came to one-point-two million last month, down four-point-eight percent from a year earlier. It marks the first reduction in nine months.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- aged between 15 and 29 -- also fell point-eight percentage points on-year to ten-point-eight percent.