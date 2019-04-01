S. Korea's Job Growth Posts 250,000 in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's job growth posted over 200-thousand for the second straight month, while the employment rate hit a record high last month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 26-point-eight million in March, up 250-thousand from a year earlier.The on-year job growth marked 263-thousand in February after 12 months of slow growth. After adding just 104-thousand new jobs in February of last year, job growth was in a slump until January when the economy added 19-thousand jobs.The employment rate, referring to the proportion of employed working-age adults, reached 60-point-four percent in March, marking the highest ever figure for the month since the statistics agency started to compile related data in 1983.The number of jobless people came to one-point-two million last month, down four-point-eight percent from a year earlier. It marks the first reduction in nine months.The unemployment rate for young adults -- aged between 15 and 29 -- also fell point-eight percentage points on-year to ten-point-eight percent.