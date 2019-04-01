Court to Review Arrest Warrant Request for TV Personality Robert Holley

Photo : YONHAP News

A court is set to hold a hearing to review an arrest warrant request for TV personality Robert Holley on charges of drug abuse.The hearing comes after Holley was arrested and taken into police custody earlier this week for alleged drug use.Arriving at the Suwon District Court for the hearing, Holley, also known by his Korean name Ha-il, offered an apology to his family, colleagues and the nation.A decision on his arrest could come around Wednesday evening.Holley, who gave up his U.S. citizenship to become a Korean citizen in 1997, is accused of using methamphetamine purchased online at his home.