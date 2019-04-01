[Exclusive] China Rejects Artificial Rain Experiment with S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

KBS has learned that South Korea's attempt to jointly conduct an artificial rain experiment with China has fallen through due to Beijing's opposition.Officials at the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) and the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences visited China's weather agency around mid-March to discuss the possibility of jointly creating artificial rain over the waters between the two nations.According to the Korean officials, the Chinese weather agency voiced opposition to the experiments which would employ aircraft, saying they have never conducted tests in the western waters of South Korea and that it would be difficult to determine the effects of reducing fine dust.The Korean weather officials made the visit about ten days after President Moon Jae-in ordered related government agencies to seek ways to create artificial rain with China as part of efforts to reduce fine dust particles.