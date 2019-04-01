Jongno District Cancels Permit for Japanese Embassy Building

Photo : YONHAP News

The Jongno District in Seoul has canceled a permit for a building that was set to house the Japanese Embassy in South Korea.According to the district office on Wednesday, the Japanese Embassy was informed on March fourth of its decision to cancel the permit, four years after it was first approved.An official at the district office said the latest move came after the embassy told the district office during consultations at the end of February that it would accept the cancellation of the permit as no ground had been broken.Under local building laws, ground must be broken within a year once a building permit is granted. Requests can be made to delay construction, but if no such requests are made, the building permit can be canceled two years following its issuance.The district office was said to have made requests to the embassy on several occasions to start construction but received no definitive response.Observers say the Japanese government is likely to have abandoned the idea of building a new embassy given that a bronze statue commemorating the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery stands outside the building site.The fact that rallies calling for Japan to actively address the wartime issue are conducted every Wednesday near the site may have also led Tokyo to not pursue its construction.