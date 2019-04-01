Finance Minister: Supplementary Budget Expected to be Under 7 Trillion Won

Photo : YONHAP News

This year's supplementary budget is expected to be less than seven trillion won.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told reporters on Wednesday that the extra budget is still under deliberation and will be finalized after the consideration of comprehensive factors.Hong said the budget is likely to include spending to boost manpower for controlling and preventing wildfires and the purchase of firefighting helicopters.On Tuesday, Hong briefed President Moon Jae-in on the budget proposal, aimed at supporting victims of the wildfire in Gangwon Province, tackling the fine dust issue and revitalizing the slowing economy.